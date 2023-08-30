Who's Hiring?
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man from police chase

Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Jaysen Braman (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)(Moore County Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County authorities are looking for a wanted man after a police chase that happened earlier this month.

Jaysen Braman is facing active warrants and charges from the police chase, Moore County Crime Stoppers said.

On Aug. 18 around 4:43 a.m., a Moore County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy saw a motorcycle driving towards their location.

As the bike passed by, the deputy saw that it matched the description of a motorcycle that was recently involved in a burglary of a wrecker service in Dumas.

The deputy watched the motorcycle travel south in the area of Twitchell Avenue and near FM 722 before turning on his emergency lights to try to pull the motorcyclist over.

The motorcycle stopped for a moment to let an unidentified female, who was riding as a passenger, get off the bike.

The deputy also saw that the tail/break lamp of the motorcycle was defective.

The driver on the motorcycle took off on the bike and a police chase ensued.

The driver evaded, eventually driving south on South Highway 287. The motorcycle continued to speed and would not stop.

The motorcycle crossed into Potter County and deputies saw that the driver was slowing down.

Deputies began to slow their vehicles down quickly, but the bike was able to stop faster, leading the deputies to pass the motorcycle.

It was then Braman was identified as the suspect.

Moore County deputies know Braman from previous encounters and have had to arrest him for various crimes before.

Once the deputies safely stopped, they realized Braman left the motorcycle and ran away on foot.

Deputies searched for him in the area but did not find him.

If you know where this man is, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

