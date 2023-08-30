Junior Achievement of the High Plains hosting ribbon cutting, grand opening of JA BizTown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Junior Achievement of the High Plains in Amarillo will be having a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their JA BizTown.

JA BizTown will let 5th graders experience in-class learning on how to operate banks and credit unions, manage restaurants and other retail, along with a day-long visit to a scaled down version of the City of Amarillo.

Some of the things they will learn are as follows:

Recognize how a healthy economy works

Learn how money moves in the community

Discuss the roles they play as citizens, workers, and consumers Relate those roles to the free enterprise system

Basic understanding of the free enterprise system

Discuss the importance of citizens rights and responsibilities in a community

Money management skills, banking practices

Understanding of basic business practices

Students will be able to make the connection between what they learn in school and the real world.

JA BizTown will be at the AmTech company today at 4 p.m., with community business leaders and High Plains board of directors in attendance.

As of right now, only AISD 5th graders are eligible. Dates will be offered to other school districts as they become available.

