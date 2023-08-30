Heating Back Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Wednesday! We’ll see a hot and quiet weather pattern settle back into the region starting today, with lots of sunshine and highs topping out in the low to mid 90′s today. Temperatures will heat up even more going into the end of the week and the weekend, climbing into the upper 90′s and possibly triple digit values. No chances of rain are visible in sight as sunshine looks to once again dominate the region for the time being.

