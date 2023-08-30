Who's Hiring?
DPS driver license offices to close statewide Friday for system update

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all driver license offices will be closed...
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all driver license offices will be closed Friday for a system update over Labor Day weekend.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all driver license offices will be closed Friday for a system update over Labor Day weekend.

In order to accommodate the system updates, all driver license offices across the state, including the Customer Service Center, will be closed Sept. 1.

DPS officials say no driver license services will be available at any office during this time.

Customers will also not be able to make transactions online through the Texas by Texas or Texas.gov applications during the system update. This includes renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

Officials say offices will reopen to resume normal activities Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

