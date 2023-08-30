Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dog missing for 2 years found in another state

A Colorado family's dog that was missing for two years was found in Kansas. (KUSA)
By KUSA staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) - A bull terrier is back home where he belongs after more than two years of being lost.

Panda was recently found by workers at an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas.

Turns out, the dog was 500 miles from home.

The shelter was able to find Panda’s owner through its microchip.

They say the 7-year-old left their house one day with their other dog, Nala.

But only Nala returned home.

The family has no idea where Panda was this whole time or even how it got to Kansas.

It was skittish with the shelter workers, but once panda sniffed his family, he brightened right up.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase
City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director

Latest News

While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital, with dispatcher’s help
Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive this Thursday and Friday ahead of...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting blood drive ahead of Labor Day weekend
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers