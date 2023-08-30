Who's Hiring?
Cool Mornings, But Hotter Afternoons

KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Our recent mornings have been very enjoyable with light winds and autumn-like temperatures. That trend will continue for awhile, but afternoon temps will be on the rise. Highs today will generally be in the low to mid 90s, but mid to upper 90s will begin tomorrow and persist into the labor Day weekend. High pressure aloft is once again spreading overhead which will generate plenty of sunshine. This system will also preclude rain chances until it moves away or weakens, and this should be at least several days in the future.

