Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting blood drive ahead of Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive this Thursday and Friday ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Organizers say blood donors who donate August 31 and Sept. 1 will receive an all-beef hot dog, a limited edition “Got Guts?” glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift certificate in beef.

In general, organizers say fewer people donate blood around holiday weekends.

“Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We are grateful for Beef Loving Texans for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”

Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.

