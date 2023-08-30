Caprock, Palo Duro set to play at Dick Bivins on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school football season is here and while many teams fill their non-district schedule with teams that play in other areas, this Friday, two Amarillo ISD teams will play each other under the lights at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Caprock and Palo Duro are set to square off on Friday in a non-district rivalry game. The Longhorns are coming off of a 34-20 loss at the hands of Hereford, and the Dons are coming off of a 28-7 loss to Tascosa.

Nevertheless, each team has high expectations for the season and showed a lot of great football in their season openers. The head coaches of the Longhorns and Dons, each alumni of their respective school, spoke to the media today about the game ahead.

“For sixteen years, I’ve been a part of this rivalry,” Caprock Head Coach Rowdy Freeman said. “We played those guys on an annual basis, and I’ll tell you, these kids are more familiar with each other than we are with them. The traveling seven-on-seven teams, the summer camps, the whatnot that they go through. They have friends and they have enemies on the other side, however you want to look at that.”

“I remember my time in middle school and in high school,” Palo Duro Head Coach Eric Mims said. “It was always a fun time playing against Caprock, playing against guys that you knew and that you grew up with. It always adds a little excitement. It makes it special, when you’re playing against guys that you’ve known forever.”

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00 p.m. CST at Dick Bivins Stadium. If you can’t make it out to Dick Bivins, we have you covered.

You can live stream the game on TPSNSports.com or the TPSN app.

As always, NewsChannel 10 will have highlights on The Wrap Up on Friday night at 11:00 p.m. CST.

