Austin hosts the Seattle Sounders on 3-game home winning streak

(Austin Sjong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders FC (10-9-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-11-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC +102, Seattle +243, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts the Seattle Sounders looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Austin is 7-11-4 against Western Conference teams. Austin is fourth in the Western Conference with 35 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with eight.

The Sounders are 9-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders have a 4-0-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has eight goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Jackson Ragen has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Sounders: 2-3-5, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Maximiliano Urruti (injured).

Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

