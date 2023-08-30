Amarillo Area CASA partnering with BNSF Railway to provide birthday boxes for foster care teens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA and BNSF Railway, who roped in extra help from 101 Elite Men, came together to pack 63 birthday boxes.

“A lot of times their birthdays get overlooked. They may be in a group home, they may be with other kids and it’s hard to keep up with everybody. And so we are really looking forward to being able to celebrate with them and just share the story of how these happened,” said Jarah Mendoza, executive director at Amarillo Area CASA.

The new program will help celebrate 63 teens on their birthdays and all will receive a birthday box.

“We went shopping this morning all together, running the isles and getting all the items that we needed. And then we came back and packed them up,” said Mendoza.

Each gift contains essential hygiene needs and celebratory items.

“All of our teens want to be like any normal teen, right? They want to celebrate their birthday, they want to get a gift card for their birthday, they want to have cake and balloons. They want the cool hygiene products like Axe and Old Spice,” said Mendoza.

BNSF says the company prides itself on volunteering, especially in the Amarillo community.

“Our employees are also active and proactive about being passionate and supporting the causes they believe in. So that’s why it’s really special to be here today because our volunteers for our company rallied around this cause and came together to make it happen,” said Jeanelle Davis, executive director of public affairs at BNSF Railway.

The goal for this program is to shed a positive light on teens in the foster care system.

“This is an opportunity to give those who may not otherwise have the opportunities a chance to celebrate and to be celebrated. Not only with hygiene products and things they critically need, but also things that make them feel special and loved. Because every kid deserves to feel that,” said Davis.

CASA and BNSF want to continue the partnership to provide more teens with birthday gifts in the coming years.

