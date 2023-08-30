A.J. Vukovich heroics lead Soddies to important walk-off win at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles came away with a clutch victory on Tuesday night as they opened up their series against Midland with some late-inning heroics.

Amarillo went into the bottom of the eighth down 6-4, but a fielder’s choice brought them within one before Camden Duzenack delivered the game-tying single to knot things up.

After a scoreless top half of the inning, A.J. Vukovich stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases empty.

That’s when Vukovich delivered a signature “Vuk Nuk” for the history books to lead the Soddies to a walk-off win.

For Vukovich, it was his 21st home run of the year and couldn’t have come at a better time. The star prospect had struggled recently (2-21 last series), but came through when the Soddies needed him the most.

The win gives Amarillo a three-game lead in the Texas League South second half standings. They still have plenty of work to do in order to secure their position with five games left against second-place Midland coming this week, but they couldn’t have asked for a better start to the series.

