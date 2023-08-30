Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A.J. Vukovich heroics lead Soddies to important walk-off win at Hodgetown

VIDEO: A.J. Vukovich heroics lead Soddies to important walk-off win at Hodgetown
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles came away with a clutch victory on Tuesday night as they opened up their series against Midland with some late-inning heroics.

Amarillo went into the bottom of the eighth down 6-4, but a fielder’s choice brought them within one before Camden Duzenack delivered the game-tying single to knot things up.

After a scoreless top half of the inning, A.J. Vukovich stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases empty.

That’s when Vukovich delivered a signature “Vuk Nuk” for the history books to lead the Soddies to a walk-off win.

For Vukovich, it was his 21st home run of the year and couldn’t have come at a better time. The star prospect had struggled recently (2-21 last series), but came through when the Soddies needed him the most.

The win gives Amarillo a three-game lead in the Texas League South second half standings. They still have plenty of work to do in order to secure their position with five games left against second-place Midland coming this week, but they couldn’t have asked for a better start to the series.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
Curry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. (source: Curry County...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested

Latest News

Canyon vs Amarillo High
TPSN to Livestream Amarillo High vs Canyon Volleyball
SPORTS DRIVE; Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE; Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden
Amarillo College announces Hargrove and Cobb to new positions in athletic department
Amarillo College announces Hargrove, Cobb to new positions in athletic department administration
Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cavalier tells us about their upcoming game against Bushland and more!