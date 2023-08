AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 806 Coffee + Lounge is hosting its Banned Book Open Mic event Wednesday night.

The event will take place starting at 8:00 p.m. at The 806, 2812 6th Ave.

Organizers say the open mic will feature local educators reading selections from books banned from Amarillo school libraries.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.