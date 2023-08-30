AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for the 26th Annual Respect Life Banquet with the Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, is this Friday.

The annual banquet’s theme this year is “Respect Life: Called to Serve Moms in Need,” and will help benefit the diocesan Family Life Office.

Patricia Sandoval, international pro-life and chastity speaker will be the keynote speaker at the banquet.

The banquet will be on Sunday, September 10 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, starting at 4:30 with dinner at 5:30 p.m.

The deadline to make a reservation is this Friday September 1, by 5 p.m. Tickets will be $55 per person or $500 for a table of eight.

Reservations can be made through the Family Life Office, or seats can be purchased here.

26th Annual Life Banquet reservation deadline is this Friday (Source: Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo)

