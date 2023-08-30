Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

26th Annual Life Banquet reservation deadline is this Friday

26th Annual Life Banquet reservation deadline is this Friday
26th Annual Life Banquet reservation deadline is this Friday(Source: Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for the 26th Annual Respect Life Banquet with the Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, is this Friday.

The annual banquet’s theme this year is “Respect Life: Called to Serve Moms in Need,” and will help benefit the diocesan Family Life Office.

Patricia Sandoval, international pro-life and chastity speaker will be the keynote speaker at the banquet.

The banquet will be on Sunday, September 10 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, starting at 4:30 with dinner at 5:30 p.m.

The deadline to make a reservation is this Friday September 1, by 5 p.m. Tickets will be $55 per person or $500 for a table of eight.

Reservations can be made through the Family Life Office, or seats can be purchased here.

26th Annual Life Banquet reservation deadline is this Friday
26th Annual Life Banquet reservation deadline is this Friday(Source: Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane
Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check
Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and...
Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase

Latest News

Junior Achievement of the High Plains hosting ribbon cutting, grand opening of JA BizTown
Junior Achievement of the High Plains hosting ribbon cutting, grand opening of JA BizTown
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced all driver license offices will be closed...
DPS driver license offices to close statewide Friday for system update
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo police arrested 17 sex offenders and arrested a wanted Idaho man during their annual...
Amarillo police: 17 arrested during annual sex offender compliance check