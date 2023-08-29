WT colleges to receive annual $1 million Paul Engler gift Wednesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Two colleges at West Texas A&M University will receive Dr. Paul Engler’s annual distribution of $1 million Wednesday.

The Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business will receive the distribution as part of the historic $80 million gift to WTAMU announced six years ago.

In 2017, Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation agreed to donate $1 million a year for at least 80 years to both the university’s agriculture and natural sciences and business colleges.

Last year’s annual disbursements of $500,000 to each college took place during a special event in the central administration suite inside WT’s Old Main building.

“Through the two colleges named for Paul and his late wife Virginia, initiatives across the campus are taking place initiated by the Engler Foundation gifts. Gifts like Paul’s ensure students have access to exceptional educational experiences and faculty can focus research efforts on issues that make WT a regional research institution,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “We want to take the knowledge and solutions we discover here to the world.”

WT officials say the Engler gift was one of the foundational gifts that made the $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign a reality.

