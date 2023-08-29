Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT colleges to receive annual $1 million Paul Engler gift Wednesday

Two colleges at West Texas A&M University will receive Dr. Paul Engler’s annual distribution of...
Two colleges at West Texas A&M University will receive Dr. Paul Engler’s annual distribution of $1 million Wednesday.(WTAMU)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Two colleges at West Texas A&M University will receive Dr. Paul Engler’s annual distribution of $1 million Wednesday.

The Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business will receive the distribution as part of the historic $80 million gift to WTAMU announced six years ago.

In 2017, Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation agreed to donate $1 million a year for at least 80 years to both the university’s agriculture and natural sciences and business colleges.

Last year’s annual disbursements of $500,000 to each college took place during a special event in the central administration suite inside WT’s Old Main building.

“Through the two colleges named for Paul and his late wife Virginia, initiatives across the campus are taking place initiated by the Engler Foundation gifts. Gifts like Paul’s ensure students have access to exceptional educational experiences and faculty can focus research efforts on issues that make WT a regional research institution,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “We want to take the knowledge and solutions we discover here to the world.”

WT officials say the Engler gift was one of the foundational gifts that made the $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign a reality.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Chevron Phillips reached out to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wanting to make a...
Chevron Phillips building opossum enclosure for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
Ruben visits with Clint & Sons Beef Jerky in White Deer to learn how they serve the Texas...
Ruben on the Road: Clint & Sons Beef Jerky serving the Texas Panhandle
Dumas ISD adds elementary campus to address aging buildings
Dumas ISD adds elementary campus to address aging buildings

Latest News

One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase
At Tomahawk Sports, people can throw three different sizes of axes and two different sizes of...
Ruben on the Road: Tomahawk Sports hits bullseye of fun in Spearman
Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Curry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. (source: Curry County...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam