Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into deputies and led authorities on a car chase.

Officials say around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Wheeler County deputies were conducting a routine patrol around the city of Wheeler when they noticed a red GMC Sierra pass by. The vehicle was known to be stolen from Canadian earlier that morning.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the GMC on East Oklahoma Avenue.

The GMC came to a brief stop before taking off. Wheeler County deputies then pursued the GMC east on Texas State Highway 152 for a few miles.

Officials say the suspect then began to swerve at deputies before coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Once deputies were stopped and trying to exit their vehicles to conduct a felony stop on the suspect, the suspect then accelerated in reverse toward the deputies in an attempt to ram them with the GMC.

The deputies were able to move out of the way.

The suspect then turned the GMC around and began driving west on Highway 152 back into Wheeler City Limits where the Wheeler County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office joined the chase.

The suspect crossed through the South Alan L. Bean Boulevard intersection and continued west on West Oklahoma Avenue.

Officials say the suspect then turned south onto Comanche Street followed by another turn on Texas Avenue heading east.

Once the suspect was south of Wheeler on US Highway 83, a Texas DPS trooper successfully spiked the suspect’s tires.

The suspect continued driving for a short distance before turning into the Mile South. Once in the Mile South parking area, the suspect came to a stop and the driver bailed out of the GMC, leading all agencies on a short chase on foot.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Brennon Joel Meyers.

Meyers is charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, deadly conduct and reckless driving.

