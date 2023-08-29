Who's Hiring?
Tx DPS seizes 62 pounds of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

Texas Department of Public Safety seized 62 pounds of drugs on Monday during a traffic stop in Oldham County. (Source: TxDPS)(TxDPS)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Public Safety seized 62 pounds of drugs on Monday during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

Officials said about 1:30 p.m. yesterday, a trooper stopped a 2022 Cadillac CTS, that was driven by 51-year-old Brian Davis, of Dovestown, Ohio.

The Cadillac was traveling east on I-40 near Wildorado.

The trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of cocaine inside luggage in the trunk.

Marijuana and THC were found in the back seat area and the glove box.

There was more than five ounces of marijuana and five ounces of THC products.

TxDPS Special Agents helped investigate.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Oldham County jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being taken from Barstow, Calif. to Fairtown, Ohio.

