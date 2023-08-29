SPORTS DRIVE; Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach:
Canadian football Head Coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about their upcoming match-up this week against Bushland, their win last week and more!
Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles General Manager:
Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor talks to us about their important home series starting tomorrow against Midland, upcoming promotions and more!
Mike Roden, TPSN:
TPSN’s Mike Roden chats with us about tonight’s volleyball matchup streaming on TPSN, about today’s press conference with Canyon volleyball head coach and more!
