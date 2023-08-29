Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE; Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden

SPORTS DRIVE; Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE; Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Andy Cavalier, Tony Ensor and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach:

Canadian football Head Coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about their upcoming match-up this week against Bushland, their win last week and more!

Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles General Manager:

Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor talks to us about their important home series starting tomorrow against Midland, upcoming promotions and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden chats with us about tonight’s volleyball matchup streaming on TPSN, about today’s press conference with Canyon volleyball head coach and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign
Officials said an Amarillo man was indicted on charges for dealing drugs and having 76 firearms...
Amarillo man indicted on charges for dealing drugs, having 76 firearms, 54 Glock switches
Curry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. (source: Curry County...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
One man has been arrested after Wheeler County officials say he tried ramming his car into...
Wheeler County officials: Man arrested after trying to ram deputies’ cars in chase

Latest News

Amarillo College announces Hargrove and Cobb to new positions in athletic department
Amarillo College announces Hargrove, Cobb to new positions in athletic department administration
Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Cavalier tells us about their upcoming game against Bushland and more!
Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles General Manager
SPORTS DRIVE: General Manager Tony Ensor talks to us about their important homestand tomorrow!
Mike Roden, TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden previews tonight's volleyball game streaming on TPSN tonight and more!