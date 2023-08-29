Ruben on the Road: Tomahawk Sports hits bullseye of fun in Spearman

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - In the Spearman community, Ruben tests his axe throwing skills at Tomahawk Sports.

Karl Bynum, co-owner of Tomahawk Sports, says Tomahawk Sports was built and came to be in March of this year.

“We built it in Spearman because we have the Brick Street Grill and we decided to bring in a place to have something to do for the kids and for most of the younger adults,” said Karl. “So this is what we came up with.”

People driving through are mostly always traveling and will drive down Main Street, says co-owner Annette Bynum. They’ll see it and stop, saying they did not know it was here.

“And yeah, ask the same questions. You know, ‘Why did y’all do this?’ Well, it’s something to do,” said Annette.

At Tomahawk Sports, people can throw three different sizes of axes and two different sizes of knives.

“We have competition axes and knives. We have pool tables and six video games, so we have an arcade. You can throw some darts as well,” said Karl.

Karl says the response was extremely great for this. They took on 14 sponsors who came in and helped them.

“They each put in money to help us get it out for the whole community and all of our sponsors are on the website, and I thank them a whole lot because I really don’t think we’d still have it if it wasn’t for them,” said Karl.

Annette says it’s very important for Tomahawk Sports because the support making it happen and keeping the doors open means a lot.

“I mean, a lot of people don’t realize that getting into these businesses like me and my wife are in, it takes a lot of time and a lot of work,” said Karl.

He says you have to work together, it’s just not going to happen.

“We’re extremely lucky. When the times are needy, the support is there,” said Annette.

