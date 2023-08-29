Rivals #4 Randall and #6 Canyon square off in huge district match

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The team tennis season is already going strong here in the Panhandle, and we have some phenomenal teams in the area.

On Tuesday, we have a huge District 4-4A battle between the #4 ranked Randall Raiders and #6 Canyon Eagles.

The Raiders are fresh off a state championship, but graduated 10 seniors, so a lot of talent and experience from the roster.

It has been a few years since Canyon has beat Randall in team tennis.

This season, the talent on both sides of the net should be evenly matched.

“I honestly think it is going to come down to a coin flip,” Canyon tennis head coach David De Leon said. “Which is what you want. You want to show up and have a chance to compete and win. In year’s past, the matches have almost been predetermined. Everyone kind of knew what was gonna happen, but I’d be lying if I said I felt great. It’s going to be really close and I’m really excited.”

“Canyon has a great program. They got some great kids, I know their kids worked really hard this summer too,” Randall tennis head coach Darby Norman said. “Coach De Leon does a great job with them and they are going to be ready. It’s been a few years since they’ve beaten us. When we finally beat the, they haven’t beaten us since, but it took forever for us to beat them.”

District 4-4A is stacked this season. Five of the teams are ranked in the Top 20 in the state in Class 4A.

For the battle between the Raiders and Eagles, it will be at Canyon High School Tuesday starting at 4:00 p.m.

