Potter County unanimously votes to terminate facilities director

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Today, Potter County unanimously voted to terminate facilities director Nicholas Wade and unanimously voted to appoint Mike Head as the new facilities director.

“Mike Head was a previous facilities director and so he was contacted and agreed to come on board to help us through this transition period. And so this afternoon he was appointed as the Potter County facilities director,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct Three.

Head will replace Wade effective immediately. The decision comes after unresolved problems regarding the new courthouse, some of which include design flaws and flooring.

“And then the floor, the entire floor in the records management department, it was poured wrong. It is uneven. And that should have been caught early on, and it wasn’t,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

The Courts Building Project is behind and far from being done. In fact, employees were supposed to be moved-in in March.

Judge Tanner says it will be upwards of $200,000 to get everything fixed.

“But the money part will come from the county and it will come from our reserve that we have. We have money in reserve and we will use that and all of it is taxpayer money,” said Judge Tanner.

Judge Tanner says the project is expected to be completed at the beginning of the year.

