One Last Shot (For Now)

Early morning showers up in the northwest should mostly dissipate by the mid-morning hours, leaving partly cloudy skies behind. A few isolated showers and storms could pop up later this afternoon, but coverage and impacts are expected to be minimal. Once these rain chances leave the area, that should all but do it for rain this week, with sunnier skies and warming temperatures expected across the region. High 90°s will be seen by late week with triple digits seen in our hottest regions.

