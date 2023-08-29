Who's Hiring?
Multiple fire crews respond to house, structure fires on Beta Lane

Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a...
Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Beta Lane.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews from the Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Beta Lane.

According to Randall County PIO Sgt. Hillary Garcia, officials were called to a house fire around 5:00 p.m.

Randall County Fire crews 1 and 3 and the Amarillo Fire Department responded and found two structure fires.

Officials say another trailer nearby was on fire as well.

The structures were evacuated and officials say there are no injuries.

