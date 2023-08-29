Late Summer Conditions

Temperatures were down comfortably today as a weak disturbance brough some sprinkles and a bit of cloud cover to the area. This helped to keep many locations in the 80s. Cool mornings will continue in our outlook with low 60s over the next few mornings, but afternoons will be getting warmer again. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s, but mid to upper 90s will take hold by the end of the week and the Labor day weekend. High pressure aloft, although not as intense, will rebuild across our region over the next several days and, along with the hotter weather, will suppress rain chances for the near term.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.