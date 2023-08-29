Lady Buffs volleyball return to action this week to begin quest for back-to-back national titles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reigning national champs are back this week.

West Texas A&M volleyball returns to the box for the season opener this Friday as they begin their quest to repeat as champions.

They’ll start the season as favorites to do so, ranked #1 in the country in the preseason poll.

“We’ve been very thoughtful and strategic and doing a lot of research on our own just on how the best way is to manage it but also, not over thinking it.” Lady Buffs head coach Kendra Potts said when asked about the unique challenges of coaching a reigning champion. “It was a great year, but I’m in 2023 now. So, it’s a little bit of both. I’m excited for the challenge as a coach.”

Many of the Lady Buffs stars from last season’s team like Taytum Stow and Torrey Miller are back this year looking to help the team take home another chip.

“I’m very grateful that she chose to take it.” Coach Potts said of Miller returning to the program as a fifth-year senior. “Her guidance and her leadership style and just the type of person she is, she adds value to any group that she’s in... The coolest thing we’re seeing [Taytum] do, is just come into her own and really be proud of who she is. Physically, she’s a monster. You really don’t see her have a bad day. So, I think that’s her superpower. She’s just as consistent as they come.”

It will be a four-game slate to open the season for the Lady Buffs to end the week during the BritKare Lady Buff Classic. They start their season at 11:30 a.m. on Friday against East Central.

After that, they’ll come back a few hours later for another matchup that night against Adams State at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, they face St. Mary’s (2:00 p.m.) and Davenport (7:00 p.m.) to round things out.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.