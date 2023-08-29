Doppler Dave Tracks The Latest Weather

Nice temperatures continue today for this time of year. We are enjoying the benefit of a weak disturbance and a little more cloud cover, as well as a stray shower or two in the area. Afternoon temperatures will likely remain in the upper 80s to around 90 for some. Over the next few days we will experience some slow warming. High pressure will build back across our skies, but should not be as strong as the last few weeks. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s will be commonplace. After spotty showers today, rain chances appear to be slim for awhile.

