Curry County Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam

Curry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. (source: Curry County Sheriff's Office)(Curry County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Curry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received multiple calls from citizens who were receiving spam phone calls from individuals claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The callers were impersonating deputies by using their different names, ranks, and phone numbers, officials said.

The scammers told citizens on the line that they missed court and need to pay fines via cash kiosks or a gift card. If they didn’t do this, the scammers said they would be arrested.

The sheriff’s office won’t request funds to be paid by phone, cash kiosks, or by gift card, officials said.

If you ever think a phone call from the sheriff’s office isn’t legitimate, immediately hang up the phone and call the sheriff’s office at (575) 769-2335.

If you fell victim to this scam, be sure to call the sheriff’s office as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

