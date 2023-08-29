Who's Hiring?
Curry County hosting open house, ribbon cutting for courthouse renovations
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Board of Curry County Commission is inviting the public to their open house and ribbon cutting for upcoming courthouse renovations.

Renovations will include a new security entrance from Main Street and existing space will be used to create a new courtroom for the District Court and a new District Court Clerk’s office.

The New Mexico State Legislature, the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the County funded the project, totaling $9.82 million.

The ribbon cutting will be this Thursday August 31, at 4:10 p.m. on the front steps of the Curry County Courthouse in Clovis.

The open house will include light refreshments and brief tours of the courthouse.

