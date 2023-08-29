Curry County hosting open house, ribbon cutting for courthouse renovations

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Board of Curry County Commission is inviting the public to their open house and ribbon cutting for upcoming courthouse renovations.

Renovations will include a new security entrance from Main Street and existing space will be used to create a new courtroom for the District Court and a new District Court Clerk’s office.

The New Mexico State Legislature, the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the County funded the project, totaling $9.82 million.

The ribbon cutting will be this Thursday August 31, at 4:10 p.m. on the front steps of the Curry County Courthouse in Clovis.

The open house will include light refreshments and brief tours of the courthouse.

The County is excited to have addressed the needs of the Courts and Sheriff’s Office and enhanced safety and ADA accessibility for the public, jurors and staff through this project. We look forward to breaking ground on the new Magistrate Court facility to the West of the new addition with an enclosed connection directly to the Curry County Detention Center and installation of a new elevator for District Court in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.