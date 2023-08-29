Construction delayed for transitional employment center for those with special needs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The timeline for a transitional employment center for those with intellectual and developmental (IDD) disabilities has been delayed.

Construction was set to begin in April for Hope Village, however it is now delayed until September.

The reason for the delay is because of a change in the floor plan, Hope Village will now also have an early learning center.

“We did research on the center, we realized so many individuals need an IDD type of learning center, so this was one great way to get this going, where it’s going to be open for employees to take their children and then it will be open to the public to fill in the spots that are still needed,” said Jeremy Bradford, vice president, Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation.

The other parts of Hope Village include a warehouse, a custom framing shop, an embroidery and screen print shop, along with coffee, tea, deli and ice cream shops.

Those with special needs will be employee’s of those shops.

“Our individual want to be just like individuals in this community, so providing them the job skills that they need that they can transfer to a Palace or a Roasters or Jason’s Deli, this is going to give them the skills they need to do that,” said Bradford.

Once the shops and daycare open up, other phases of Hope Village include an accessible park and a gymnasium

“It’s going to be bringing in more Special Olympic events and more practice facilities for individuals,” said Bradford.

Bradford says Hope Village will help with Advo’s 300 plus wait-list.

“That’ll free up about 100 spots on our waiting list, which then we’ll have some of our individuals that are with us now moving over there and then bringing people off of our waiting list to come into our current workshop to start learning the skills to eventually transfer over to Hope Village,” said Bradford.

As for funding, the shops and early learning center is about half-way funded, Bradford says they’re about a million and a half dollars short.

With the new timeline, construction is set to begin next month and the shops should be up and running by the fall of 2024.

Floor Plan (ADVO)

