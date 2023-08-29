Area colleges to implement new digital resource for prospective students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University, Frank Phillips College, and Amarillo College are now utilizing a digital tool specifically made for prospective students.

My Texas Future provides interested individuals with resources and information about higher education opportunities all in one place.

“It’s designed to allow people who live here in the state to identify or connect with colleges and universities in the state, so it’s really unique. I’m not aware of any other state in the country that has something like this,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management for Amarillo College, Bob Austin.

WTAMU says the website will allow them to reach a demographic it hasn’t before.

“Whatever their education and career goals are, they can look at different programs across the state through this portal, compare them and decide which one is the best for them, make contact with the university that they’re interested in and look at if that’s the right fit for them,” said Amy Andersen, Associate Provost of Academic Affairs for WTAMU.

Andersen says this will also be a gateway to improving enrollment numbers at the college.

“While we do outreach all the time, you know it doesn’t hit everyone so this is a way they can go to one place and go, ‘oh West Texas A&M University, I hadn’t thought about that, what a great program,’” said Andersen.

The website is currently geared towards working age adults who have never enrolled in college or never finished college or both.

“It pulls work force data as well so we can look at somebody who’s been you know doing this out in the work force already, what might they be interested in and how can we help them meet their career goals if they decide to come back to school for example for a degree that they don’t currently have,” says Andersen.

Soon My Texas Future will add resources for middle, high school, and transfer students.

“We’re really looking forward to the roll out and we hope that people out there will learn more about it and that they’ll take advantage of this opportunity. We would love to tell people more about what we have to offer here,” said Austin.

