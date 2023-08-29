Amarillo College announces Hargrove, Cobb to new positions in athletic department administration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College athletic director Mark White has announced that Badger cross country coach Sean Hargrove is set to become Amarillo College’s new athletic director on Jan. 1, 2024, according to a press release sent out by the school on Tuesday.

White, who in addition to assuming the role of athletic director in early 2021, also serves as AC’s executive vice president ad general counsel-- positions he has held since 2-16-- explained that his plan has long been to bring a new athletic director on board in 2024.

“Now, it’s time to turn it over to someone who will have a singular focus on athletics. Sean Hargrove has very deep roots in the athletic community. He has the right personality for facing the tasks that will be presented to him with the AD role, and he’s very detail oriented,” White said. “The administration at the school loves and respects him.”

Hargrove, currently a teacher at West Plains High School and part-time cross country coach at AC, will conclude his teaching tenure in December and shift to Amarillo College in a full-time position in Jan.1. He will continue to coach AC’s men’s and women’s cross country teams.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Amarillo College Athletics in this new role. I want to thank the AC family for this great opportunity,” Hargrove said. “We want to continue to grow the three sports we have right now by increasing the awareness of our athletic brand and to allow for more community involvement. Our goal is to continue building quality programs by giving a chance to Amarillo-area student athletes to play at the next level while providing them an opportunity to receive a quality education. In addition to the area, we want to recruit regionally and nationally so we can build teams that perform at an elite level.”

In addition to the change at AD to begin the new year, assistant baseball and cross country coach Garrett Cobb will take on the additional role of assistant athletic director, effective almost immeditately: Sept. 2, 2023. The Canyon native will maintain his assistant coaching duties with the baseball and cross country programs.

“It’s an absolute blessing,” Cobb said. “I want to see all of Amarillo College athletics succeed. I look forward to working with Coach Hargrove to help our department thrive and continue to build a solid foundation as we head into the future.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.