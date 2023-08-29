Who's Hiring?
Adele scolds security for ‘bothering’ fan at concert

By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - An excited fan got a talking-to by security at an Adele show recently in Las Vegas.

He was standing up and singing at the top of his lungs, obstructing the view of audience members behind him.

When security stepped in, Adele herself stepped up to come to the young man’s defense.

How much does this fan love Adele? So much that he seemed to be in a trance, recording himself with a selfie stick at one of the singer’s recent concerts.

“Look behind you. Everybody’s upset. Everybody,” a security guard can be heard saying to him on the video.

He was gently scolded for standing and blocking the view of others.

Adele noticed from the stage. As another security guard quietly tried to get him to tone it down, the singer stopped the show mid-song.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” Adele said from the stage. “What’s going on with him?”

Even security seemed insecure when admonished by Adele.

“What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him?” she said. “Can you leave him alone please?”

“You don’t have to sit down,” she told her fan. “You’re fine. Stay right here.”

But some online commenters were annoyed.

“Him and Adele thought it was fine, but I’m sure the people who paid a ton of money to sit behind him and stare at the back of his head are pissed,” one person wrote.

When he posted a clip on TikTok, the unidentified fan wrote to Adele, “You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.”

His hand visibly trembled in the concert video as he took a drink.

“You enjoy the show. Leave him alone,” Adele said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

