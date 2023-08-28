Who's Hiring?
TPSN to Livestream Amarillo High vs Canyon Volleyball

Canyon vs Amarillo High
Canyon vs Amarillo High(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network Volleyball match of the week features the up-and-coming Canyon Lady Eagles against the state’s 4th-ranked 5A team Amarillo High.

To watch the livestream of the Amarillo High vs Canyon match on Tuesday, August 29th at 7 p.m. click here.

To watch a replay of last week’s classic between Amarillo High and Randall, click here.

