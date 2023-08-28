SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Reagan Heelan, Darby Norman and Dane Ashley

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Reagan Heelan, Darby Norman and Dane Ashley on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Reagan Heelan, WT Women’s Soccer Player, LSC preseason Goalie of the Year:

WT Women’s Soccer Player and LSC preseason Goalie of the Year, Reagan Heelan talks to us about the upcoming season and how excited she is, her soccer journey, her time with WT and more!

Darby Norman, Randall Tennis Head Coach:

Randall Tennis Head Coach Darby Norman talks to us about the season, their big game against Canyon tomorrow, the team’s performance and more!

Dane Ashley, Panhandle Football Head Coach:

Panhandle Football Head Coach Dane Ashley talks to us about their recent game and their 1st win of the season, the team’s performance, their upcoming game and more!

