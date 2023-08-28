Ruben on the Road: Clint & Sons Beef Jerky serving the Texas Panhandle

WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben visits with Clint & Sons Beef Jerky in White Deer to learn how they serve the Texas Panhandle.

Josh Cook, plant manager of Clint & Sons Beef Jerky, says the company started in 1944 and at that time, it actually started in Skellytown. Years later it moved to White Deer and has been in the Freeman family for generations.

Cook says they’ve stayed in White Deer for a couple of reasons.

“For one, that it’s home. For two, that’s where the cattle operations are that kind of led them here. For three, it’s pretty centrally located to some great areas. You know, we’re close to Perryton, close to Canadian, Wheeler, where there’s lots of cattle, lots of feed yards. But we’re also close enough to Amarillo that we can draw people over. It’s a nice little Saturday afternoon drive to come over,” said Cook.

Cooks says its only about a 30 minute drive from Amarillo and visitors can come shop and pick things up. There’s hundreds of different products, but the products available outside of White Deer are beef jerky and the beef sticks.

“We also have a line of dog treats that’s in Pak-A-Sak and several other stores. We also, we do the BBQ for Allsup’s chopped beef BBQ sandwiches,” said Cook. “So we make all that here.”

They have probably 1,000 products in store, Cook says. There’s tons of stuff over there that’s only available in White Deer.

“You know, it’s a good feeling to have your last name on a package that people really enjoy and then even whenever you sell it across the street, they have a smile on their face leaving, that’s a good feeling,” said Hadley Freeman with Clint & Sons Beef Jerky.

Hadley says it’s premium. Everything they do is premium packaged and it’s high-quality meat. He says they take pride in what they do.

“We love our community and we love being here in the Panhandle,” said Freeman.

