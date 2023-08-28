Our Last Chance for Rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! While most of this afternoon and evening will remain dry and mostly sunny, some storms look to enter the west part of the area late this evening into the early parts of the night (similar to yesterday). Chances for measurable rain definitely favor the western part of the area, whereas places east are likely to remain dry. A couple of scattered showers and storms will be possible tomorrow as well, but chances are a little lower. Dry and hot weather are likely to return afterwards with temperatures in the upper 90′s going into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.