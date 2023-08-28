Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Kyle Brown to start at QB for West Texas A&M’s season opener Saturday in Western Colorado

By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This week marks the start of West Texas A&M fall sports-- football, volleyball, mens and womens soccer, and mens and womens golf.

Today, the teams held the first press conference of the season.

Buffs new football head coach Josh Lynn is gearing up for his first game with his new program.

Today, Lynn talked about the quarterback situation and what the depth chart at QB 1 will look like for the Buffs to start the season.

“We’re gonna go with Kyle Brown,” Coach Lynn said. “I think we’ve had a couple young men step in and really challenge for that role. We’ll come out the year with Kyle Browns and then Weston Eget. The transfer from New Mexico State did a good job and then maybe the biggest surprise of the camp was Kanon Gibson, the true freshman out of Wink, Tx. He’s done a good job with our option read game and he might be a possibility somewhere in the... in the cards.”

The Buffs will open up the season on the road this Saturday in an afternoon matchup with Western Colorado.

They open up at home against Adams State on Sep. 9 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and...
Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from two semis that crashed. (Courtesy: Greg Wright)
Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford
Amarillo trees impacted by heat
Area greenhouses noticing trees being impacted by high temperatures

Latest News

WT volleyball prepares for new season
#BigTrust going into the 2023 season for defending Division II National Champions, West Texas A&M
Canyon and Bushland scrimmage ahead of 2023 football season.
Canyon and Bushland show out in scrimmage at Happy State Bank Stadium
Torrey Miller will return to West Texas A&M for her fifth and final season.
Defending national champion West Texas A&M volleyball team to hold free admission scrimmage on August 19th
Zach Thomas takes Hall of Fame photo ahead of induction.
White Deer and Pampa legend Zach Thomas takes Hall of Fame walk ahead of Saturday’s ceremony