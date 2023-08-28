Kyle Brown to start at QB for West Texas A&M’s season opener Saturday in Western Colorado

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This week marks the start of West Texas A&M fall sports-- football, volleyball, mens and womens soccer, and mens and womens golf.

Today, the teams held the first press conference of the season.

Buffs new football head coach Josh Lynn is gearing up for his first game with his new program.

Today, Lynn talked about the quarterback situation and what the depth chart at QB 1 will look like for the Buffs to start the season.

“We’re gonna go with Kyle Brown,” Coach Lynn said. “I think we’ve had a couple young men step in and really challenge for that role. We’ll come out the year with Kyle Browns and then Weston Eget. The transfer from New Mexico State did a good job and then maybe the biggest surprise of the camp was Kanon Gibson, the true freshman out of Wink, Tx. He’s done a good job with our option read game and he might be a possibility somewhere in the... in the cards.”

The Buffs will open up the season on the road this Saturday in an afternoon matchup with Western Colorado.

They open up at home against Adams State on Sep. 9 at 7 p.m.

