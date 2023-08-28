Who's Hiring?
Get out and enjoy it!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
As of this writing, showers and thunderstorms are working through the central to western halves of the region! Heavier rain is off towards the New Mexico/Texas state line, bringing much needed relief. We’ll see shower chances taper off by mid-morning, with low end severe risks. For the bulk of the day today, expect partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures with highs down in the mid-to-upper 80°s and calm winds. We’ll see another round of showers and storms for the west work in this evening into the overnight period, with some severe threats mainly being wind and hail. Some spotty storms could be seen later into Tuesday as well, but unfortunately this pattern won’t last, as sunny skies and hot conditions return for the rest of the week.

