Dumas ISD adds elementary campus to address aging buildings

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Students in Dumas have a new elementary school this year.

The four elementary schools in Dumas have aging infrastructure, and instead of doing a typical remodel, the district is adding two new schools.

“It is a drastic improvement over our old schools,” said Monty Hysinger, superintendent of Dumas ISD. “Everything with a new campus comes with learning your system and your routines and we’re confident that those things will get worked out and is going to be a fabulous place that our community will be proud of for many, many years.”

Hillcrest and Green Acres Elementary have combined into the new Dumas North Elementary campus open this year for students.

Each grade level has its own pod on campus with a collaborative room in the middle and each classroom around it. The structure of the pods provides a neat collaborative working place for students.

“This building is set up to facilitate collaboration,” said Andrea Cox, principal of Dumas North Elementary. “Collaboration for our students but collaboration for our teachers. If our teachers can collaborate and work together more, they’re growing which in turn makes it better for our students. It’s really important for students to collaborate because they learn from each other just as much as they learn from their teachers.”

The principal says on the first day of school, the students’ faces lit up at drop-off.

“They’ve come in and they’ve thought ‘wow this is so neat I’ve never been in a building with two stories or something this nice,’” said Cox. “The kids have loved it, they’re excited about it.”

From the principal to the superintendent, everyone is excited to be in the new school.

“We’re so excited for our kids to get our teachers a state-of-the-art classroom with added technology with building new collaborative learning to do team teaching,” said Hysinger.

Hysinger said the new campus will keep Dumas ISD relevant with a safe and professional environment for students.

The campus was built with growth in mind and can hold 200 additional students. It also has several new safety features, including shatterproof windows and a storm shelter area with reinforced walls and windows with storm shutters. The playgrounds are accessible to all students on campus regardless of age or ability.

Dumas South Elementary is currently under construction, which is set to open in August of 2024. It is an exact replica of the North campus. Sunset and Morning Side Elementary will be moved to the South campus next year.

