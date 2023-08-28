Deadline for applications to create Canyon Main Street mural this Friday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for applications to create Canyon Main Street’s new and upcoming mural is this Friday.

Muralists wanting to participate must submit a detailed sketch of their idea for the mural and examples of past work by Sept. 1.

Canyon Main Street’s new mural program is part of an initiative focusing on beautifying Canyon. Officials say in this program, Canyon Main Street will share the costs of a mural installation with the business owner and help maintain the quality of the mural overtime.

The first mural in the program will be on the northeast corner of the downtown square on the west wall of the Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters building.

“The CMS Design Committee has discussed murals many times in the past, but with the recent public interest, felt like this was the right time to start the program,” said Kirstie Proctor, Canyon Main Street Coordinator.

Mural proposals will be judged by:

Overall mural concept

Past experience with murals and public art

Familiarity and knowledge of Canyon and subject material

Projected timeline

Artist fee

Officials say artist selection will be decided by the Canyon Main Street Design Committee and building property owner and will be announced Sept. 29.

“We are excited to be part of Canyon’s Main Street project,” said Bill Gaydosh, owner of Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters. “Depicting Canyon’s rich history on our building is an honor and we can’t wait to see the winning mural.”

For full details or to learn more about the program, visit Canyon Main Street’s website.

