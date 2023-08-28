Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo launches ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers may be seeing some new signs going up around the city, in response to Amarillo’s ‘Say No To Panhandling’ campaign.

The campaign offers an alternative option to giving for those who want to help.

Mayor Cole Stanley says he hopes it will offer a long-term solution to keeping everyone safe while aiding those who are soliciting on the streets and intersections in the city.

“We’re trying to encourage a safer way to give, you can go to the ‘DOT gov’ website and you can give to that organizations where we’re able to resource those funds in a better way through all the human resources that we have,” says Mayor Stanley.

The goal is to protect city drivers from accidents and to protect from those who take advantage.

“This is a way for us to advertise to our community that you’re really not helping like you think you are by stopping traffic and handing somebody cash that may or may not be using that for a good purpose,” said Mayor Stanley.

The mayor is urging everyone to thing about the consequences that come from supporting panhandling.

“They stand in the median, they present a road way hazard by being in the road way which is something we can’t allow for safety and public safety reasons, but then they’re not homeless and they’re able to get a job and they’re able to work and they are literally praying on the kindness of our populations,” Mayor Stanley said.

The city is offering an alternative approach to helping, by providing a list of non-profits you can give to in our area, like United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

“Partner providers that have asked for funding from the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon go through a strenuous process of allocations and they are fully vetted, we know that the money is turning and going right back to a program that’s gonna benefit anyone in the community under our mission,” said 2-1-1 Curator, Janell Manahem.

Mayor Stanley says the city will continue to put up sings in areas with high panhandling activity.

“We definitely want to help those that we can help, but we want to help them the right way so there’s truly a safer way to give,” said Mayor Stanley.

For a list of places you can give instead of supporting Panhandling, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and...
Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from two semis that crashed. (Courtesy: Greg Wright)
Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford
Amarillo trees impacted by heat
Area greenhouses noticing trees being impacted by high temperatures
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25

Latest News

Chevron Phillips reached out to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wanting to make a...
Chevron Phillips building opossum enclosure for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
Canyon council members set a property tax rate today that will result in a seven percent...
Canyon sets new tax rate resulting in 7% increase of income for the city
AT&T is partnering with the Amarillo Area Foundation and city leaders to give refurbished...
AT&T giving refurbished laptops to students through Amarillo Area Foundation
Reagan Heelan, WT Women’s Soccer Player, LSC Presentation Goalie of the Year
SPORTS DRIVE: Reagan Heelan talks to us about her soccer journey, the upcoming season and more!