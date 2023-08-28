Who's Hiring?
Canyon sets new tax rate resulting in 7% increase of income for the city

Canyon council members set a property tax rate today that will result in a seven percent increase of income.
Canyon council members set a property tax rate today that will result in a seven percent increase of income.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon council members set a property tax rate today that will result in a seven percent increase of income.

The actual rate will go from 40 to 39 cents per $100 of taxable value.

However, because of new property and higher appraisals, the city will take in almost $500,000 more than this year.

The rate is the highest they can set without triggering an election.

A public hearing was held before the vote, but nobody spoke.

