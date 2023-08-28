AT&T giving refurbished laptops to students through Amarillo Area Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T is partnering with the Amarillo Area Foundation and city leaders to give refurbished laptops to students and to help address internet and technology accessibility.

The company is providing 100 laptops and other resources through the Amarillo Area Foundation, which is coordinating with local high school principals and counselors to identify incoming seniors that will need laptops to continue their education after high school.

“Amarillo Area Foundation is dedicated to improving education outcomes in our community and addressing digital equity for the economic health of our region,” said Keralee Clay, senior vice president of the Amarillo Area Foundation. “Though our students have access to Chromebooks while in school, they lose that access after graduation. We want to identify students that will need these devices to continue their education after high school — whether that is college or job training programs.”

In Amarillo, officials say it’s estimated that more than 8,000 K-12 students do not have access to the internet, computers or technology skills needed to benefit from the online world.

Clay says they are honored to work with AT&T, Human-I-T, AISD and the City of Amarillo to ensure students have the tools they need.

“As part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide, we are proud to work with Human-I-T, Amarillo leadership and the Amarillo Area Foundation to assist in providing 100 refurbished laptops to students and families in this community,” said Matt Foster, director and external affairs for AT&T Texas. “These refurbished computers are designed to help them participate in online learning and digital life.”

Amarillo Assistant City Manager and CIO Rich Gagnon says he’s proud of the city and these organizations to ensure the community will have access to the internet and its countless uses, from education to workforce development to health care and more.

“By closing the digital divide, we are helping to create a more prosperous future for everyone in Amarillo,” said Gagnon.

