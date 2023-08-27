Who's Hiring?
Rain for Some, Cooler Temperatures for All

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! While a couple of showers will be possible for some early this morning, most should remain dry through the first half of the day. Some showers and storms look more likely to form later today, especially toward the west, which may bring a measurable amount of rain to several cities. No severe weather is expected, but a couple of rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning can’t be ruled out. Temperatures should be fairly comfortable as well, building into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. A slight rain chance will be present for Monday as well, before we look to dry out and heat up during the rest of the week.

