A Slightly Active Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! A wide temperature spread is taking shape across the area today as places northward have highs in the 70′s while places more toward the south are well into the 90′s. While a couple of showers/thunderstorms can’t be ruled out toward the west later this evening, most should remain dry. As for tomorrow, there will be a little bit more of an increased storm chance for the area. The west will still be favored for a measurable amount of rain, but the storms have a better opportunity to make it farther into the TX Panhandle. There will be another slight rain chance for Monday before we dry out for the rest of the week and the weekend.

