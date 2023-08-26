Randall sweeps Canyon, Tascosa takes down Randall in five sets at Randall Showcase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders hosted a two-day showcase on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday the Lady Raiders faced the Canyon Lady Eagles taking the sweep.

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Randall 25 25 25 Canyon 13 14 19

Following that match, Randall faced the Tascosa Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels take down the Lady Raiders in a five set thriller.

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Set 4: Set 5: Randall 25 25 20 25 13 Tascosa 27 20 25 17 15

