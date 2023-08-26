Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall sweeps Canyon, Tascosa takes down Randall in five sets at Randall Showcase

Randall Showcase
Randall Showcase(KFDA)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders hosted a two-day showcase on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday the Lady Raiders faced the Canyon Lady Eagles taking the sweep.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:
Randall252525
Canyon131419

Following that match, Randall faced the Tascosa Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels take down the Lady Raiders in a five set thriller.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:Set 4:Set 5:
Randall2525202513
Tascosa2720251715

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
An Amarillo grand jury has indicted four people for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and...
Court Documents: 4 people indicted on fentanyl charges in Amarillo
Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from two semis that crashed. (Courtesy: Greg Wright)
Sherman County officials: 1 killed in fiery semi crash near Stratford
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

Hereford takes down Caprock in season opener.
Hereford Whitefaces shines in win over Caprock
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 4A and 3A score
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 1A, Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands