Randall sweeps Canyon, Tascosa takes down Randall in five sets at Randall Showcase
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders hosted a two-day showcase on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday the Lady Raiders faced the Canyon Lady Eagles taking the sweep.
|Set 1:
|Set 2:
|Set 3:
|Randall
|25
|25
|25
|Canyon
|13
|14
|19
Following that match, Randall faced the Tascosa Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels take down the Lady Raiders in a five set thriller.
|Set 1:
|Set 2:
|Set 3:
|Set 4:
|Set 5:
|Randall
|25
|25
|20
|25
|13
|Tascosa
|27
|20
|25
|17
|15
