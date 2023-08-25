‘We have some time’: WTAMU brainstorming next steps to eliminate textbook costs next fall

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s goal is to help fight the battle of increasing costs for its students, and purchasing textbooks can drive up that cost.

“I think one of the things that happens with this vision that I’m most looking forward to is just the challenge of being the first university to try and do something like this. There will be some difficult aspects going through and doing this, but it will also end up being something that will kind of force us all to work together to find a solution to an important problem,” said Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost at West Texas A&M University.

University President Dr. Walter Wendler says he has been focusing on this issue for quite some time.

“What we’re proposing now is this year, that we work through this and think about all the ins and outs and find out what we can do by next fall,” said Dr. Wendler.

To make this work, Dr. Wendler will work with faculty in the next few weeks to determine what classes will require textbooks.

Dr. Wendler says one dean plans to prepare and write their own textbooks that will then belong to the university.

“It’s new technology and hopefully a new attitude towards how we prepare our courses. All courses now, a portion of them are digitally delivered,” said Dr. Wendler.

The WT Faculty Senate wholeheartedly supports the efforts to cut student costs, but wants to emphasize the quality of education materials.

To ensure a positive path moving forward, all parties involved are addressing questions and concerns.

“We have some time to go through and work through this. We have a vision statement at this point in time and the next step will be to go through and figure out how we can implement it,” said Dr. Terry.

WT is investing $45 million in the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building to increase digital capabilities. Dr. Wendler says this investment will empower professors to raise to a high standard of teaching.

Starting in September, faculty will be invited to AI workshops to explore digital education.

