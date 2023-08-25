Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WATCH LIVE: Frenship vs. Coronado tonight at 7 p.m.

Frenship Athletics
Frenship Athletics(Frenship Athletics Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Athletics
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Dumas tonight at 7 p.m.
Amarillo Gun Club members pose for pictures during ribbon cutting event.
Amarillo Gun Club hosts ribbon cutting for new shooting gallery
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Andrews at Randall Football Game
Midland Legacy at Amarillo High Football Game