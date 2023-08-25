TIDC awards Potter County more than $3.4 million for new public defender office

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Indigent Defense Commission has awarded Potter County more than $3.4 million for a new seven-county regional public defender office.

The awarded funding is part of a grant to support indigent defense in the state.

The new Panhandle Area Regional Public Defender Office will be given to Potter County and will include the following counties:

Armstrong County

Carson County

Deaf Smith County

Donley County

Moore County

Oldham County

The office will work mostly on indigent defense cases and will try to diminish the number of lawyers taking appointed cases in the region.

“TIDC is proud to partner with Potter County and its six neighboring counties to create a long-term, regional solution to provide effective representation in the Panhandle. We anticipate that other counties will ask to join the office after it proves to be a success.,” said TIDC Interim Executive Director Scott Ehlers.

