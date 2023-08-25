Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas prosecutor says he will not seek death penalty for man in slayings of 2 elderly women

A Texas prosecutor says he won’t seek the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two elderly women and suspected of killing nearly two dozen total
Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an "End...
Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile" but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them.(Noah Berger | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says he will not seek the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two elderly women and suspected of killing nearly two dozen total.

“Billy Chemirmir is an evil person who preyed upon our most vulnerable citizens," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement Thursday.

“Although he is certainly deserving of a death sentence, my decision ... is informed by the fact that he has already been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again," Willis said.

The first murder trial of Chemirmir, 50, for the slaying of Lu Thi Harris, 81, ended in mistrial in Dallas County. He was later convicted in a second trial for Harris' death and convicted of a second killing in the death of Mary Sue Brooks, 87.

Chemirmir has maintained his innocence of the crimes.

Authorities say Chemirmir preyed on older women, killing them and stealing their valuables.

He was caught after a 91-year-old woman survived an attack and told police he forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Police said they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewelry and cash, having just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the jewelry box led them to the home of Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
A Texas man was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Swisher County, officials said.
Texas man killed in wreck Wednesday in Swisher County
Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Two women from Childress were killed and another was injured in a wreck on Thursday on U.S. 287.
2 Childress women killed, 1 injured in Thursday wreck on U.S. 287

Latest News

FILE - Republican National Convention, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Republican...
Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention
Divvying dollars key issue as ACC leader ponder western expansion with Stanford, Cal and SMU
San Antonio shooter wounds 2 officers during car pursuit, police say
Dallas hosts Austin in Western Conference action