Tascosa takes down Palo Duro in season opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Palo Duro Dons at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday night to open the season.

The first quarter was the TreShun Wilson show. Wilson was responsible for the two sole touchdowns in the quarter, both coming on the ground to give Tascosa a 14-0 lead.

NOTE: Wilson would leave the game in the second half due to an injury.

Palo Duro would answer on the next drive with Dons quarterback Darien Lewis showing off his mobility, running in for a 10-yard touchdown. The sophomore unofficially totaled over 100 rushing yards on day.

However, Tascosa kept Palo Duro off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Star wideout TJ Tillman also punched in another touchdown to end the first half and Tascosa cruised to a 28-7 win.

