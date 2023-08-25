Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tascosa takes down Palo Duro in season opener

VIDEO: Tascosa takes down Palo Duro in season opener
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Palo Duro Dons at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday night to open the season.

The first quarter was the TreShun Wilson show. Wilson was responsible for the two sole touchdowns in the quarter, both coming on the ground to give Tascosa a 14-0 lead.

NOTE: Wilson would leave the game in the second half due to an injury.

Palo Duro would answer on the next drive with Dons quarterback Darien Lewis showing off his mobility, running in for a 10-yard touchdown. The sophomore unofficially totaled over 100 rushing yards on day.

However, Tascosa kept Palo Duro off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Star wideout TJ Tillman also punched in another touchdown to end the first half and Tascosa cruised to a 28-7 win.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s...
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police looking for suspects after 3 people robbed at John Stiff Park
WTAMU logo
1 arrested after domestic incident at WTAMU
After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a...
Amarillo City Council votes to accept separation agreement with city manager
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25
Countdown to Kickoff: Nazareth Swifts
Countdown to Kickoff: Nazareth Swifts
Countdown to Kickoff: Nazareth Swifts
VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Nazareth Swifts
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Reynolds, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Reynolds, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden